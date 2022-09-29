Weaver Consulting Group Acquires New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 113,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 766.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 62,352 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

