Weaver Consulting Group Acquires New Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

