Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 295 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.