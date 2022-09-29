Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 98.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 150.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 1.1 %

PSEP opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

