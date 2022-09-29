Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.9% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.95. 226,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,245,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

