WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Major Shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green Acquires 9,941 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WCC traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,691. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth $193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth $283,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

