West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.
West Bancorporation Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $345.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.93. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
