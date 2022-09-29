Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Acquired by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,757 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Fund II makes up about 0.3% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIX. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 5,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.35.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

