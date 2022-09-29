Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 728.97 and a quick ratio of 728.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.