Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.91. Western Union has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

