White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 108,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.55. 31,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

