White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,613 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 367,272 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 174,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.