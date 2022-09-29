White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,913. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35.

