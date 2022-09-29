White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $32,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,427. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.