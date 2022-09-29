White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

