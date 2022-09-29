White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $107.94. 2,341,632 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

