Wildcat Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,676 shares during the period. Consolidated Communications makes up 6.4% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Consolidated Communications worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 438,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,363. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.