Wildcat Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. DoorDash accounts for about 0.1% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,342,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,349,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Raymond James started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 3,105,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,374. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.