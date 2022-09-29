Wildcat Capital Management LLC Takes $10.17 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 504,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,000. Global-e Online accounts for about 3.2% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $45,321,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 57.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,246,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 817,918 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 1,104,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,223. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

