William Marsh Rice University Sells 39,197 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

William Marsh Rice University trimmed its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,197 shares during the quarter. Blend Labs accounts for about 0.0% of William Marsh Rice University’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. William Marsh Rice University’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,113,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $137,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:BLND traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,519. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,045 shares of company stock valued at $304,056. 15.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

