WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXSE. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter worth $6,151,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter worth $389,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 139,770.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 153,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 153,747 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

CXSE stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $57.98.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

