WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.71

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

