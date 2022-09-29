WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the August 31st total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 36,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $66.50.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
