WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the August 31st total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 36,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 482,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after buying an additional 98,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 262,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period.

Further Reading

