Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Up 1.8%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.80 and last traded at $78.76. 6,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,348,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after buying an additional 4,306,991 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after buying an additional 517,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,017,000 after buying an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after buying an additional 369,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,589,000 after buying an additional 80,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

