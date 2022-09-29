Wolfe Research Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $33.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.