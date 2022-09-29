Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 12.4 %

NYSE:WOR traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 511,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,360. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

