X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 565,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 285,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

