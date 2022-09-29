Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 16000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Xander Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.
Xander Resources Company Profile
Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.
