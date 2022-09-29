Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.99 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

