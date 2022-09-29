XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.31

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 276190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPeng by 114.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 49.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.