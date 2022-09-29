XSGD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $743,046.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. XSGD has a market cap of $59.04 million and $743,046.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 coins. XSGD’s official website is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

