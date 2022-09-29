Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 183,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 123,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000.

