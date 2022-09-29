Ycash (YEC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $267.00

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00285338 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00105887 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002813 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,926,497 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

