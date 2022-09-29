YVS.Finance Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $287,545.00 and approximately $45,292.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,953,610 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance.

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed.”

