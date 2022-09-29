Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $38.05

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.05, but opened at $36.27. Zai Lab shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Trading Down 8.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

