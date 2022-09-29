Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading 2% Higher

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €20.79 ($21.21) and last traded at €20.11 ($20.52). 1,581,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.71 ($20.11).

Zalando Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.41 and a 200 day moving average of €32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.44.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

