Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 117.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Zalando in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €0.58 ($0.59) on Thursday, hitting €20.69 ($21.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,366 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.69. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

