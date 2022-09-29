Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Cap of $602,791.00

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $602,791.00 and approximately $21,817.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield launched on July 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies.Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

