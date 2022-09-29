Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.06

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 17946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Zhihu Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

