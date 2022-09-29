Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Zimtu Capital Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 50.21, a current ratio of 52.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

