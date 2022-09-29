Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.80. 32,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,514 shares of company stock worth $25,449,807. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

