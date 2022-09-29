Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.80. 32,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,514 shares of company stock worth $25,449,807. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.