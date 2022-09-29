Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. William Blair lowered shares of Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,884. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

