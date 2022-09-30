102,895 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.32. 3,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,171. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

