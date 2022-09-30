135,440 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,000. Sysco comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.61. 96,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,578. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

