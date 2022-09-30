135,440 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,000. Sysco comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.61. 96,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,578. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.