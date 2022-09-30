14,150 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 496,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,342,254. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

