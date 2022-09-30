1,718 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,779. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.