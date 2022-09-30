1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Market Capitalization Tops $26,162.00

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $26,162.00 and $39,553.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About 1MillionNFTs
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
