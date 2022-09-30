20,500 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enstar Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after buying an additional 3,783,502 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,788,000 after buying an additional 1,114,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 875,252 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 70,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,307. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

