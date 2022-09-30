258 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.68 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

