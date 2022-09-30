3,513,331 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by NetEase Inc.

NetEase Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,513,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,999,000. AppLovin makes up 92.6% of NetEase Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,120,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 83,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.34. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

